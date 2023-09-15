Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’

MUMBAI : In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed working with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his most recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. According to the director, being with Ranveer is like being around "two people."

Speaking to the popular news portal, the filmmaker said, "That Ranveer Singh just vanishes. He is not like that 24X7. In the day, he projects that 10-12 hours, and then the other 12 hours, that person vanishes. He becomes a quiet person, who listens to music, is on his own, and doesn’t go out. He really doesn’t go to parties and has his 4-5 close friends whom he meets, he has his wife and parents. He is silent and you wouldn’t know where he is."

“I am surprised he is not a Gemini. He is really two people. That second [side], none of you will ever meet. Ranveer is not wired like that. He is conserving to explode,” Karan mentioned.

According to Karan, Ranveer is not really acting when he performs what he does. “It’s not an act, it’s him working. Even when he’s not on set he sat with me for a month when I was scouting a location in Delhi. He traveled with me and met all these Instagrammers and Influencers. He drove around Delhi to get the feel and vibe," the director stated.

Karan Johar's upcoming project will be an action movie that he will also direct. The movie's other crucial aspects are currently a secret.

