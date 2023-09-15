Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’

Karan Johar's upcoming project will be an action movie that he will also direct. The movie's other crucial aspects are currently a secret. According to the director, being with Ranveer is like being around "two people."
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 02:00
movie_image: 
Karan Johar

MUMBAI :  In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed working with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his most recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. According to the director, being with Ranveer is like being around "two people."

Also read: Scoop! Samantha Ruth Prabhu set to romance Salman Khan in Karan Johar's upcoming moive?

Speaking to the popular news portal, the filmmaker said, "That Ranveer Singh just vanishes. He is not like that 24X7. In the day, he projects that 10-12 hours, and then the other 12 hours, that person vanishes. He becomes a quiet person, who listens to music, is on his own, and doesn’t go out. He really doesn’t go to parties and has his 4-5 close friends whom he meets, he has his wife and parents. He is silent and you wouldn’t know where he is."

“I am surprised he is not a Gemini. He is really two people. That second [side], none of you will ever meet. Ranveer is not wired like that. He is conserving to explode,” Karan mentioned.

According to Karan, Ranveer is not really acting when he performs what he does. “It’s not an act, it’s him working. Even when he’s not on set he sat with me for a month when I was scouting a location in Delhi. He traveled with me and met all these Instagrammers and Influencers. He drove around Delhi to get the feel and vibe," the director stated.

Karan Johar's upcoming project will be an action movie that he will also direct. The movie's other crucial aspects are currently a secret.

Also read: Must Read! Karan Johar requests his haters to offer the benefit of doubt as they find it ‘cool’ to hate him; Says ‘I’m as vulnerable as you are’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- India Today
 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Karan Johar Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Movie News Bollywood OTT TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 02:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aviee Sharma: When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills, try to refine myself and continue to learn and grow
MUMBAI: Aviee Sharma enjoys being an actor and is happy to be part of Prateek Sharma’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan....
Nima Denzongpa actor Surabhi Das: I really feel there should be an age restriction for social media platforms
MUMBAI: Youth of India is going through a big transition phase where technology, social media and opportunities are all...
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate bash in August...
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is...
Great! Imran Khan opens up about his 'Anxiety' during the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot; Says ‘didn't really hear’
MUMBAI :  Imran Khan is one of the best actors we've ever had in the Bollywood industry. He only spent a brief time in...
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
MUMBAI :  In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed working with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his most...
Recent Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
Anurag
Impressive! Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal ‘Hasn’t changed’; He would dance to entertain everyone on the set, ‘People now pay him to dance’
Imran
Amazing! Imran Khan Recalls Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara filming; Praises co-star Akshay Kumar ‘strongest human being’
Deepika Padukone
Stunning! Deepika Padukone feels no accent change needed to conquer the West embraces her roots; Says ‘I don’t feel I need to…’
Vicky Kaushal
AWE! Vicky Kaushal makes sweet revelations about Katrina Kaif started loving 'White butter and paranthas' and his new understanding of 'Pancakes'