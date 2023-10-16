Shocking! Kareena Kapoor reveals why Kapoor women never worked in movies; Says Randhir Kapoor advised Karisma to ‘figure it out yourself’

Kareena made the suggestion that it might have been a decision made by women, but she also implied that someone had advised them against working in the film industry. She also mentioned how, when Karisma Kapoor chose to make her acting debut, her father, Randhir Kapoor, stepped back and told her to "figure it out yourself."
Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, a Bollywood actress who most recently appeared in the movie Jaane Jaan, recently discussed why women in the Kapoor family never worked in movies. Even ladies who were married into the Kapoor family and had successful careers left the cinema industry after they joined the Kapoor family, including Raj Kapoor's children.

Kareena made the suggestion that it might have been a decision made by women, but she also implied that someone had advised them against working in the film industry. She also mentioned how, when Karisma Kapoor chose to make her acting debut, her father, Randhir Kapoor, stepped back and told her to "figure it out yourself."

Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed the why the female from the Kapoor family did not worked prior to Karishma Kapoor and stated, “The women who got married in the ’60s and ’70s in the Kapoor family never really worked in films. Maybe it was their choice also, I don’t know.”

She continued by saying that her father didn't help Karisma Kapoor in getting her first movie and said, “But my father he is very cosmopolitan.” When asked if her father Randhir Kapoor had any issues with both of her sisters acting in movies, Kareena responded, “He was always like, I don’t know, I can’t do anything, she has to find her own debut, find her own way, and figure it out herself if that’s what she wants. She did exactly that. I think women in the Kapoor family chose not to work, that’s what I feel. Then obviously it became kind of like, they don’t work. Or maybe at that time, somebody said, don’t do it... A lot of people said light-eyed actresses won’t make it. I don’t know if that’s true or not. But obviously, look at Karisma and so many others after that. I don’t know why people were not working.”

She also described Sharmila Tagore, her mother-in-law, who is in her 60s, as a "game changer." She mentioned, “My mum-in-law worked throughout. She worked after her marriage as well, after Saif was born as well and she has been such an inspiration and such a tigress who has completely led the way for all the actresses then. Everyone. She was a game-changer of sorts in the ’60s. so, I guess it was also a personal decision maybe that our parents took or my mother took.”

Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, a 2005 Japanese novel, was adapted for the screen, making the actress' OTT debut.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express

