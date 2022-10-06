Shocking! Karisma Kapoor gets massively trolled on her recent public appearance, netizens are saying why she had to promote violence in the name of food

Actress Karisma Kapoor is getting unhealthy comments for her recent public appearance and her gesture, netizens are calling her fake and feminist and someone who is promoting killing of birds

Karisma Kapoor

MUMBAI : Actress Karisma Kapoor has indeed made her strong mark over the time not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her dance moves and looks. No doubt she is one of the versatile actresses coming from the 90s in the Bollywood industry.

In recent times we get to see less of the actress in Bollywood movies but the fans always look forward to her project. Recently Karisma Kapoor was spotted outside a restaurant where she was holding a bucket of non veg food.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No doubt the actress is looking very beautiful as she was paped around the city, this public appearance of the actress Karisma Kapoor is winning the hearts of the fans where the actress is not getting appreciated by a few set of people and started trolling her, check out the comments below.

As we can see, netizens are saying why does she have to promote killing innocent birds in the name of non veg food, she is a fake actress and she herself will not have that food and this is only for paid promotion.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens on this gesture of the actress Karisma Kapoor, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front actress Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood which is streaming on Altbalaji. No doubt we want to see more of the actress in the acting space and we look forward to see what she will come up with next.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

