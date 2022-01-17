Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, here is the list of the first loves of these Bollywood actresses

MUMBAI: Bollywood has some amazingly talented actresses, right from Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone.

The audience also always looks forward to knowing more in detail about Bollywood actresses. Many of them are dating other celebrities or someone from outside from the industry.

Let's discuss the first loves of Bollywood actresses.

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, the Barbie doll of Bollywood, is no doubt one of the finest talents we have in the industry. As we all know, she was in a relationship with Salman Khan. They are one of the most loved onscreen pairs in Bollywood.

2. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor came close during the shooting of the movie Aashiqui 2. The duo was also seen in the movie Ok Jaanu. It is said that Aditya Roy Kapoor is her first love.

3. Sara Ali Khan

How can we forget the most talked about love angle in Bollywood, which is of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan? Sara and Kartik were all over social media and the internet just before the release of their movie Love Aaj Kal. Sara also revealed that she has a huge crush on the actor.

4. Aishwarya Rai

When it comes to relationships, the most loved and talked about relationships was of Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. This pair was immensely loved by fans in the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Everyone knows that the relationship ended on a bad note.

5. Deepika Padukone

Much before dating Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone was interested in Yuvraj Singh. It was also said that Deepika and Yuvraj were in a relationship, but the reason for their breakup is still unknown.

6. Anushka Sharma

It is said that Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh were dating during their movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Indeed, this pair was immensely loved by fans in the movie. But they broke up.

7. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor made for a perfect couple. After dating Shahid, the actress started dating Saif Ali Khan.

8. Alia Bhatt

The first love of Alia Bhatt was Varun Dhawan. It began from the shoot of the movie Student of the Year. Well, the reason about the breakup still unknown, and currently, Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor.

9. Tara Sutaria

There was a lot of news all over that Tara Sutaria was dating Sidharth Malhotra. It is said that they both met at the party and fell in love. And now, reportedly, Sidharth is dating Kiara Advani.

