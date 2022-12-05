Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled on her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' netizens says

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry, also Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one

much loved couple. The couple who were tied the Knot recently has been the talk of the town ever since there were the dating rumours all across the social media.

After their marriage we can see some amazing pictures of this beautiful couple which were floating around social media which are getting the attention of the fans. Recently we have seen the pictures of the vacation of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from New York city which is getting much love from the fans.

These pictures are getting some beautiful comments from the fans who are saying that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is one of the best pair in Bollywood industry and they are looking cute togethet, On one hand these pictures are getting some love from the fans, there are few set of people who have started trolling the actress Katrina Kaif.

Check the comments which are saying that the actress is looking very weird in these pictures

Also read (Must Watch! Katrina Kaif explores Maldives and says, it’s her happy place

As we can see these comments that are saying that the actress is looking very old and very weird in these pictures, Whereas many people are suspecting that the actress Katrina Kaif has undergone some surgery.

What are your views on this comments and the pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Latest Update! Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission from Delhi Court amid Conman controversy case