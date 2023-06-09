Shocking! Katrina Kaif’s latest post speculate rumours of cosmetic surgery

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood. She also enjoys a massive fan following and will be next seen in Tiger 2 with Salman Khan, followed by Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.
Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood. She also enjoys a massive fan following and will be next seen in Tiger 2 with Salman Khan, followed by Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. 

Recently, Katrina shared a reel of herself via her beauty brand Kay By Katrina's page on social media, where she explained the benefits of one of her recently launched products. While the actor looked stunning as ever, several fans noticed a slight change in her face. 

With her latest look, Katrina sparked rumors of undergoing some kind of beauty treatment and was trolled for setting ‘unrealistic beauty examples.’

On Tuesday, Katrina’s beauty brand Kay By Katrina shared a video of the actor, where she explained the new lip oil from a range and its benefits. Dressed in a light-coloured suit, the actor looked beautiful as ever. She accessorized her look with rings, bangles, subtle makeup and styled her hair in soft curls.

While Katrina went on to explain the benefits of her new product, fans couldn’t help notice how her face looked different. Several users took to the comments section of the post to react to her changed appearance. 

One user wrote, “But u dont look natural at all. Get over this and learn to accept however u are. U r setting bad and unrealistic examples of beauty. Our next generation needs to go beyond this.” 

Another comment read, “Sorry but I thought she's a dupe of katrina kaif. She was perfect already.” “She has started looking like Disha Patani or vice versa. Both are beautiful though,” wrote another user.

Katrina was last seen in the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will next be seen returning to her fan favorite franchise Tiger with Tiger 3. 

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2023. The film will also have a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan in his Pathaan avatar.

The actor will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The film will be released on December 15, 2023 and will clash at the box office against Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. Katrina also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the pipeline.

