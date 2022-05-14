Shocking! Kiara Advani gets massively trolled over her outfit; netizens say 'Yeh bhi Urfi Javed nikli'

MUMBAI:Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the major headturners in Bollywood. The actress definitely knows how to rule the hearts of millions not only with her acting skills but also with her hot yet cute looks. Over time, we have seen some beautiful pictures and posts of hers garnering love from fans across social media.

Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming releases: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Recently, she was spotted around the city along with her co-actor Varun Dhawan. She grabbed a lot of attention for her outfit.

Kiara Advani looks stunning, and her outfit is grabbing the attention of fans. While many love it, a few who did not like it have started trolling her.



Looking at the actress Kiara Advani she is looking very hot, and this outfit of the actresses is grabbing the attention of the fans and they love the actress Kaira Advani in this outfit. But there are a few set of people who did not like the outfit of the actress and have started trolling her.



ALSO READ – Omg! Have a look at these secrets of actress Kiara Advani

Netizens are saying that this particular style suits Tara Sutaria and not her. Some are asking what else is left to expose. A few people are also comparing the actress with Urfi Javed, who is known for her revealing style of dressing.

What are your views on these comments and on Kiara Advani's outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 20 May, whereas Jug Jugg Jeeyo will hit the big screen on 24th June.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Fabulous! Are Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan roped in for the Hindi remake of south star Venkatesh starrer ‘F3’? Deets inside