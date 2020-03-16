Shocking! Kiara Advani once thought of slapping Shahid Kapoor and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan season 7 is grabbing the headlines for all the interesting topics and discussions amid which Kiara Advani will be seen making a shocking revelation about Shahid Kapoor from the sets of Kabir Singh.

Also Read: Oops! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kiara Advani comes under public wrath and the reason will surely leave you in splits

In the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani will be seen talking about why Shahid Kapoor made her wait for eight hours on the sets of Kabir Singh. She said she bitch-slapped Shahid in her head as she had to wait because a discussion was going on about which shoes, he should wear in the next scene.

Talking about the same, Kiara said, “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene.”

Karan Johar immediately validated her decision to bitch-slap Shahid and said, “If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitch-slap too.”

Also Read: Kiara Advani to kickstart 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in the first week of September

A day before, Shahid shared a picture with Kiara and captioned it, “#KoffeeWithKiara... it's a thing now…sorry @karanjohar.” Karan reacted to the post, “I love it, I hope she doesn’t take my job.”

The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will stream on August 25 at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar.



Credit: Hindustan Times