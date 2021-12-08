Shocking! From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai To Darr, these blockbusters movies were rejected by Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI : Actor Ajay Devgn is indeed one of the finest talents we have been acting industry, over the time we have seen some amazing contribution coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt we have seen not only the intense and serious side of the actor but also some hilarious and comedy version of Ajay Devgn in movies.

No doubt in every movie of Ajay Devgn the role is best fit for him but there are few movies which were initially rejected by the actor Ajay Devgn.

So today we are going to discuss about the movies which were rejected by Ajay Devgn.

1. Darr

One of the most iconic movies of superstar Shahrukh Khan which also has Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol in the leading role was initially offered to Ajay Devgn. Yes you heard right, actor Ajay Devgn was offered the character of villain for the movie. But due to some reason the actor rejected the character and later the role went to Shahrukh Khan.

2. Karan Arjun

The cult classic Karan Arjun which has Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in the leading role was initially offered to Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn was offered the Salman Khan's character in the movie. Due to some creative differences Ajay Devgn walked out from the project and later the part went to Salman Khan. The movie became one of the classic movies of all time and the paring of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan was immensely loved.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shahrukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee in the leading role was initially offered to Ajay Devgn. The Rahul’s character which was played by Shahrukh Khan was given to Ajay Devgn initially but due to some reason the actor rejected the character and later it went to Shahrukh Khan. The movie went on to become the one of the best movies of Shahrukh Khan's career

4. Bajirao Mastani

One of the best movies of Ranveer Singh's career Bajirao Mastani was initially offered to actor Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn had left the project because of the terms and conditions and this was revealed by the actor himself in one of the media interaction. Ajay Devgn told Sanjay Leela Bhansali that he will definitely join him for the next project. After rejected by Ajay Devgn the role later went to Ranveer Singh.

5. Padmaavat

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh this movie was also given to Ajay Devgn first as promised. But due to some reason the actor rejected the project. Later the part went to Shahid Kapoor.

Well these are the movies which were rejected by superstar Ajay Devgn

