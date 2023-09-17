Shocking! Kusha Kapila opens up on how she handles people's perceptions amid dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor; says ‘Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas’

MUMBAI: A few months ago, Kusha Kapila made news when she disclosed that she had ended her six-year marriage to Zorawar Ahluwalia. She revealed that both voluntarily decided to separate ways because their current goals for themselves no longer matched.

Meanwhile, after a photo from Karan Johar's party appeared on social media, unconfirmed allegations about Kusha Kapila dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor sprang out. Kusha has now discussed how she deals with the public's perception of her as she prepares for the release of Sukhee.

Also read: Must read! Kusha Kapila opens up about her divorce and breaks silence on the rumours of dating Arjun Kapoor

She explained how she handles people's perceptions, saying, “Making sure that people always say nice things about you means you want to be in control of your narrative and how people feel about you all the time.”

However, she went on to say that, especially if one is in the public spotlight, it is impossible to be in charge of your narrative. She continued by saying that it is completely useless to carry the emotional weight of what other people think of her and what they expect from her.

She added, “I don’t want to be that person who at the age of 50 feels like she didn’t live her life, do what she wanted to do and give it her all. That’s not how I want to live.”

Kusha Kapila acknowledged that she is a people-pleaser and that she strives to achieve a Zen state in which she is unaffected by what others think of her. She also discussed her film Sukhee and how it tells the stories of many different women. Kusha stated, “Women constantly battle people’s perception of them and their ideas of who they are. In the process, they lose themselves.”

Her immediate impression after reading the script was that her mother would adore the film because she would feel represented.

Meanwhile, Kusha Kapila recently posted a few words on her Instagram streaming channel, prompting followers to wonder if she was responding to the relationship allegations involving Arjun Kapoor. Although she did not specify what she was alluding to, she wrote, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)."

In another response she wrote, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it)."

Also read:Lavish! Kusha Kapila gives a brief tour of her new home in Mumbai as she begins to live her single life again

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla