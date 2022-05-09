Shocking! Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio, is Rohman Shawl the reason? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: A lot has been said and written about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship ever since the latter announced his romance with the former Miss Universe on social media. He had called Sushmita his better half. However, recently the former IPL founder has raised eyebrows after he removed Sushmita from his Instagram bio and went back to being the IPL founder.

His actions have now made fans wonder whether Lalit is getting bothered by Sushmita's closeness with her ex boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Recently, Sushmita and Rohman were spotted together while shopping for her younger daughter's birthday. Later, Sushmita's elder daughter Renee also shared a picture with Rohman on her Instagram. It is to be noted that Rohman fathered Sushmita's daughters while they were dating and shares a great bond with them.

While fans continue to speculate if there is trouble brewing between Sushmita and Lalit, the post about his relationship announcement can still be seen on his Instagram profile. It remains to be seen if Lalit would come forward to clear the speculations about his relationship with the Aarya star.

Both Sushmita and Lalit had taken a dig at people who had been scrutinising their relationship. Many people called Sushmita a gold digger for dating Lalit after breaking up from her past relationship. Rohman too had wished them happiness together and asked people to prioritize themselves over their relationships to be happy in life.

Credit: BollywoodLife