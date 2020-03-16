Shocking! Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda faces backlashes from a Mumbai theatres owner for THIS reason, details inside

MUMBAI: Liger movie, which has been released across 3000 screens in India, has failed to impress the critics and audience alike. The majority of the audience seems to have decided to give it a miss, in their attempt to support 'Boycott Bollywood' trend.

Manoj Desai, Executive Director of Gaiety Galaxy & Maratha Mandir Cinema, has come down hard on Vijay over his statement on boycott trends. In the heat of anger, Manoj called Vijay arrogant and anaconda, further asking him to go back to doing Tamil and Telugu films.

"Why are you showing smartness by saying 'Boycott our movie'? People won't even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr. Vijay, you are anaconda not 'Konda Konda'. You are talking like an anaconda," Manoj said in a YouTube video.

"Mr Vijay, it seems, you have become arrogant, 'Watch the movie or if you don't wish to then don't watch', haven't you seen its impact. If the audience will not watch, see what Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are going through. I had high expectations from the movie, but such statements during the interview have had harsh impacts. One shouldn't do this and never pay heed to hashtags," he concluded.

