Shocking! ‘Looks boring’ netizens on Deepika Padukone’s look in Pathaan

The latest poster of Deepika Padukone from the movie Pathan is getting some mixed to negative responses from the fans. Fans are saying that this is ‘yet another flop from YRF’.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 16:04
movie_image: 
Shocking! ‘Looks boring’ netizens on Deepika Padukone’s look in Pathaan

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The spy universe which will be directed by Bang Bang and War director Siddhant Anand also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading role.

The movie has been the talk of the town not only because of its scale but also because of the comeback of the actor Shahrukh Khan after a gap of four long years. Recently we have seen the first look of the actress Deepika Padukone was out and it is getting mixed to negative reactions from the fans.

As we all know, the recent product of Yash Raj Films titled Shamshera which had Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles was a disaster at the box office and it got a big thumbs down from the fans and audience. The fans are now speculating that the upcoming movie Pathaan is yet another flop coming from the production house.

TellyChakkar has dropped an open end question concerning the response to the look of Deepika Padukone from the movie on Instagram. Many people have dropped their reactions. Check out the comments below which will surely shock you.

ALSO READ – (Amazing! Is this a sneak peek of a stunt sequence from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan?)

 

 

 

 

As we can see many people have commented that this could be another flop coming from the production house Yash Raj Films after the movie Shamshera, whereas many people are saying that this looks really boring.

What are your views on the comments coming from the side of netizens on the poster and the look of the actress Deepika Padukon, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Finally! Jackie Shroff breaks his silence over Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up)

Deepika Padukone Pathaan Shahrukh Khan Yash Raj Films John Abraham Aditya Chopra Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 16:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
INTRIGUING! From Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Pranali Rathod's Chaand Baaliyan in Yeh Rishta can be found in these shops in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another fashion inspiration for their avid readers.  Also read:...
Congratulations! Your Favorite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 14 years on Television; Here’s how Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi thanks the audience
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for 14 long years now and has set another...
Exclusive! "People are loving the different shades of my character" Geetika Mehandru
MUMBAI: Actress Geetika Mehandru has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
EXCLUSIVE! Not Suvansh Dhar, Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaariyaan's Sagar Parekh APPROACHED to play SAMAR in StarPlus' Anupamaa?
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another breaking news from your precious telly world. As we know, actor Paras...
Exclusive! “I didn’t audition for the role in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, I was working in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and that’s when the production house thought I could play the role of Shikhar Mehra and then I was on board handling both the shows” –
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are...
FOODILICIOUS! Mumbaikar's staple diet Vada Pav is every celeb's favourite check out their favourite spots
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.  Also read:...
Recent Stories
Big Scoop! These two Bollywood biggies to be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2?
Big Scoop! These two Bollywood biggies to be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2?
Latest Video