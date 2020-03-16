Shocking! ‘Looks like boring’ netizens on the Deepika Padukone’s look of Pathaan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The spy universe which will be directed by Bang Bang and War director Siddhant Anand which also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading role.

The movie has been the talk of the town not only because of its scale but also because of the comeback of the actor Shahrukh Khan after the gap of four long years. Recently we have seen the first look of the actress Deepika Padukone was out and it is getting mixed to negative reaction from the fans.

As we all know, the recent product of Yash Raj Films titled Shamshera which had Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the leading role went disaster at the box office and it got a big thumbs down from the fans and audience. The fans are now speculating that the upcoming movie Pathaan is yet another flop coming from the production house.

TellyChakkar has dropped an open end question with regard to the response to the look of Deepika Padukone from the movie on Instagram, many people have dropped their reactions for Deepika Padukone from the movie Pathaan. Check out the comments below which surely shock you.

As we can see many people have commented that this could be another flop coming from the production house Yash Raj Films after the movie Shamshera, whereas many people are saying that this looks really boring.

What are your views on the comment coming from the side of netizens on the poster and the look of the actress Deepika Padukon, do let us know in the comments section below.

