SHOCKING! Madhubala's 96-year-old Sister thrown out of house, with no money, lands in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: When you think of the Golden Year of Bollywood,a name that comes into your mind is of the eternal beauty Madhubala. She is the name that shines brighter and will live on forever but not a lot is known about her family that carries on her legacies, they might not be a part of the film industry but still are a part of iconic bollywood history.

But all does not seem good in the family as shocking news has come out that Madhubala’s eldest sister who is 96-year old was put on a flight alone.

People are surprised to hear this news, especially given her age and the fact that she has breathing problems.

Kaniz Balsara, Madhubala's 96-year-old eldest sister, arrived in Mumbai from Auckland unsupported and without money. Her daughter-in-law, Sameena, booked a flight for the senior lady. Kaniz arrived at 8 p.m. on January 29. Kaniz's daughter Perveez, who lives in the Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai, was informed by a cousin, not Sameena! It's a terrible story about how it all started and ended.

Approximately 17-18 years ago, Kaniz visited New Zealand with her husband. "Why do you think that?" She couldn't stay away from her son Farook - my brother - because she loved him so much. Mummy was also adored by my brother.

He brought our parents to New Zealand and they moved there. Working for the Correction Department in New Zealand, he was well respected. Perveez, Madhubala's niece, recalls that Sameena didn't like their parents.

"I visited NZ on a regular basis, sometimes twice a year," Perveez continued. Mom made two trips down. But she hasn't been able to come in 5 years because my brother said it might not be safe for her at her age because oxygen levels fluctuate at higher altitudes."

"I am stunned beyond words that my sister has been treated in this manner," Madhur Bhushan, Madhubala's younger sister, told ETimes.

Worse, Perveez claims that Sameena called her cousin only 8 hours before the flight landed in Mumbai to inform her. "Rather than us, Sameena delivered the message to him. I wasn't actually in Mumbai at the time. Palghar was my home. On January 29, at 12 p.m., my cousin was informed.

Perveez says that Sameena's torture may have intensified after her brother passed away this year on January 8. "Imagine, it's not even a month since my brother left us."

Worst, Perveez got a call from the flight/airport authorities when the flight landed and the official in question told her that her mother has no money to pay for her RT PCR (COVID) test. "I sent the money inside and the first thing she told me after her RT PCR was done was 'Beta, do you know that Farook mar gaya? Main usko qabar mein daal ke aayi hoon. Plus, I am very hungry. Can I get some food?'."

Pervez said that she tried to contact Sameena but it is of new use. What she has done is absolutely cruel , putting an old woman on a flight from NZ to Singapore to Bangkok , with no money, no food and Sameena has even taken over her mother’s money and jewelry.

Added Madhur Bhushan, "My sister has also been deprived of her pension. Her cash too has been taken away."

She also explained when asked why her brother didn't oppose his wife's ill treatment, she said that her brother worshiped their mother and he made sure to take care of her even after their fathers passing , he and his wife Sameena did not have peace in the house.

Pervez felt very disheartened after seeing her mother in the that state, and just wanted answers from Sameena but is now a little relieved that her mother is home and safe.

