Shocking! Madras HC summons south star Dhanush, and the reason will leave you in shock

A summon has been issued against Dhanush by the Madras High Court in relation to the case of the couple who claims him to be their son
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 13:40
MUMBAI: Actor Dhanush has been reportedly summoned by the Madras High Court in relation to the case of the couple who claims him to be their son. According to reports, Kathiresan and his wife Meenakshi alleged that actor Dhanush is their son. The case has been going on for a few years and the judgment is still stagnant.

The actor was summoned reportedly after Kathiresan moved the court claiming that the actor had submitted forged documents of the paternity test and he reportedly sought a police inquiry. News reports state that Kathiresan, who claims to be Dhanush’s real father has filed an appeal asking the court to quash the order which was passed in 2020 which dismissed the case stating that there were no supporting documents to prove that the paternity documents were forged.

Reports state that a notice has been issued against actor Dhanush in relation to this case by Madras High Court after Kathiresan’s plea was rejected by the Madurai High Court bench.

Kathiresan and Meenakshi had claimed that Dhanush is their third son and that he reportedly left his hometown and went to Chennai to pursue his career in the film industry. The couple also reportedly sought a monthly compensation of Rs 65,ooo from Dhanush alleging that they were his parents. The case has been pending in court for years. Reportedly, Dhanush has denied all the allegations made by the couple in court.

Credit: ETimes
    
 

Tollywood movies Dhanush Madras High Court Kathiresan Meenakshi
Latest Video