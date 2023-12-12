Shocking! Makeup artist associated with Salman Khan's Production House hospitalized after assault outside Santacruz bar; Details Inside!

MUMBAI: A tragic event occurred lately when a makeup artist working for Salman Khan's production company claimed to have been beaten outside a Mumbai bar. The popular news portal said that Paleshwar Chavan, a makeup artist, has filed a complaint against the three individuals after they reportedly attacked him with an iron rod and a brick. The local police hurried the victim to the hospital so they could treat him.

Paleshwar, a 32-year-old makeup artist from Santacruz, Mumbai, went to the Pushpak Bar at 10.30 p.m. to find out the amount of money he had lent to Satish Shetty, the bar manager, according to the well-known news source. Apparently, he asked the manager several times when he would return the money he had borrowed, but the management told him to wait and kept him waiting until 1 AM.

Satish Shetty supposedly told him that the bar was shutting at one in the morning and that he should leave. Palweshwar Chavan left, but he got into a fight with the manager outside the bar. The manager then allegedly attacked Chavan with an iron rod and a brick after calling his friend, a waiter, and a bar watchman.

The report further states that Chavan stated that during his attack, he lost a Rudraksha mala, two lockets, and a gold chain. Chavan was taken to VN Desai Hospital for treatment as soon as the local police came on the spot.

Paleshwar Chavan filed a case at Vakola Police Station on December 11 against the three unidentified people, citing Sections 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chavan, who stated that bar manager Satish Shetty is his friend, was also cited by the popular news portal. He had previously taken some money from Chavan, which he had returned. He gave him an additional loan of Rs 3 lakh since he trusted him, and he says Satish Shetty hasn't given it back. “Four-five people beat me, causing eight stitches,” Chavan said.

