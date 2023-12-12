Shocking! Makeup artist associated with Salman Khan's Production House hospitalized after assault outside Santacruz bar; Details Inside!

The popular news portal said that Paleshwar Chavan, a makeup artist, has filed a complaint against the three individuals after they reportedly attacked him with an iron rod and a brick. The local police hurried the victim to the hospital so they could treat him.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 14:58
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: A tragic event occurred lately when a makeup artist working for Salman Khan's production company claimed to have been beaten outside a Mumbai bar. The popular news portal said that Paleshwar Chavan, a makeup artist, has filed a complaint against the three individuals after they reportedly attacked him with an iron rod and a brick. The local police hurried the victim to the hospital so they could treat him.

(Also read: OMG! Salman Khan Upset as Bigg Boss 17 Contestants Keep Him Waiting; Issues Stern Warning)

Paleshwar, a 32-year-old makeup artist from Santacruz, Mumbai, went to the Pushpak Bar at 10.30 p.m. to find out the amount of money he had lent to Satish Shetty, the bar manager, according to the well-known news source. Apparently, he asked the manager several times when he would return the money he had borrowed, but the management told him to wait and kept him waiting until 1 AM.

Satish Shetty supposedly told him that the bar was shutting at one in the morning and that he should leave. Palweshwar Chavan left, but he got into a fight with the manager outside the bar. The manager then allegedly attacked Chavan with an iron rod and a brick after calling his friend, a waiter, and a bar watchman.

The report further states that Chavan stated that during his attack, he lost a Rudraksha mala, two lockets, and a gold chain. Chavan was taken to VN Desai Hospital for treatment as soon as the local police came on the spot.

Paleshwar Chavan filed a case at Vakola Police Station on December 11 against the three unidentified people, citing Sections 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chavan, who stated that bar manager Satish Shetty is his friend, was also cited by the popular news portal. He had previously taken some money from Chavan, which he had returned. He gave him an additional loan of Rs 3 lakh since he trusted him, and he says Satish Shetty hasn't given it back. “Four-five people beat me, causing eight stitches,” Chavan said.

(Also read: Hilarious! Salman Khan gets roasted by a woman in context of marriage, netizens react to the hilarious video )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

Salman Khan Paleshwar Chavan Dus Ka Dum Instagram Television social media Bollywood makeup artist Salman Khan's production company Pushpak Bar Santacruz Mumbai Satish Shetty bar manager Vakola Police Station VN Desai Hospital local police TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 14:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Security personnel make sure fans and other individuals don't cross lines in public locations and frequently go...
Shocking! Makeup artist associated with Salman Khan's Production House hospitalized after assault outside Santacruz bar; Details Inside!
MUMBAI: A tragic event occurred lately when a makeup artist working for Salman Khan's production company claimed to...
Vanshaj: Wow! Yuvika wants to teach DJ a lesson
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Star Plus's Dance Reality Show, Dance + Pro Contestant Arjun Bisht To Showcase This Unique Dance Form! Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus has made a come back with the seventh season, Dance + Pro. With the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra declines Dilip to stay at the Tana Bana workshop
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Tara saves Dhruv from the fire, Confesses love for him
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
Kiara Advani
Woah! Kiara Advani achieves yet another milestone, becomes the most googled person of the year 2023, deets inside
Animal
Box office! Animal sees is little drop, whereas Sam Bahadur continues to be flat
Tamannaah Bhatia
Trolled! "Why they have to reveal every time" netizens trolls Tamannaah Bhatia on her dressing for the event
Karan Singh Grover
Wow! Here is the first look of the actor Karan Singh Grover from the movie Fighter
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
Celebrations! Check out the inside pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception