Shocking! Malaika Arora gets massively trolled for her latest outfit; netizens say ‘bahut hi Vahiyat dress hai, what is the use undergarments are visible’

MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. The actress has been the talk of the town not only for her dancing skills but also for fitness and fashion. She has managed to grab the attention of her fans and admirers.

Over time we have seen some beautiful pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress which have been giving major fashion and fitness goals and have left the fans completely awestruck. Currently, the actress is the talk of the town for her recent outfit that she donned at an event.

Actress Malaika Arora was spotted gracing an event and no doubt she was looking gorgeous in this outfit. Fans could not keep calm and appreciated the actress for this outfit of hers. However, a section of social media users did not like the dress of the actress and trolled her.

ALSO READ – (Oops! Malaika Arora yet again surfaces controversies for her walking style, netizens’ reactions will blow your mind)

As we can see, netizens are saying this dress is very inappropriate and what is the use of wearing it this way as it is transparent. People have also commented that the undergarments are visible and called her ‘Besharam’.

What are your views on Malaika Arora’s outfit and netizens’ reaction? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Oops! Malaika Arora yet again surfaces controversies for her walking style, netizens’ reactions will blow your mind)