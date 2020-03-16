Shocking! Malaika Arora gets trolled on her recent public appearance, Netizens says did she forgot to wear her pants

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are off for vacation, but the actress Malaika Arora is getting some unhealthy comments on her fashion sense check out the comments below

MUMBAI: No doubt Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular and followed couples in Bollywood industry. We have seen many pictures and posts coming from this side of this beautiful couple which have indeed given us major couple goals and have set the social media on fire.

Reportedly Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are all set to celebrate the actor’s birthday in Paris and recently the couple was spotted at the airport.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malaika and Arjun both are looking hot in this video and are getting some beautiful response from the fans as they are off to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday, but there are few people who are trolling the dressing sense of the actress.

As we can see, netizens are saying that mother and son are all set for the vacation, whereas many others are not happy with the dressing sense of the actress Malaika Arora, some are saying that she is wearing raincoat whereas some are saying she is wearing a tent. People are also saying that her pants are missing and fashion is not about exposing.

What are your views on this latest video of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

