Shocking! Malaika Arora is getting massively trolled for her latest outfit, netizens are saying ‘what is the use undergarments are visible’

MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry..The actress not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her fitness and fashion has been the talk of the town and have managed to grab the attention of the fans all over the internet

Over the time we have seen some beautiful pictures and post coming from the side of the actress which has been giving major fashion and fitness goals and have left the fans in a complete awestruck. Currently the actress is the talk of the town for her recent outfit for an event.

Actress Malaika Arora was seen grazing an event and no doubt she was looking gorgeous in this outfit and the fans are not keeping calm but appreciating the actress for this outfit of hers. Having said that, there are a few set of people who did not like the dress of the actress and have started trolling her.

As we can see, netizens are saying this dress is very inappropriate and what is the use of wearing it this way as it is transparent, whereas people have also commented that the undergarments are visible and calling her Besharam.

What are your views on this coming from the side of the netizens for actress Malaika Arora and her dress, also how did you like the outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comments section below.

