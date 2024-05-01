Shocking! Malaika Arora's secret visit to Arjun Kapoor's house sparks speculation amid breakup rumors; Fans express concern over her demeanor

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are rumored to have split up; the talk is that Malla and Arjun called it quits months ago and just got back together to work on their relationship. However, they haven't been spotted out in public together recently, which has only encouraged rumors that they have broken up again.

Also read: What! Arbaaz Khan set to get married for the second time after splitting up with Malaika Arora? Read on to know more!

Malaika and Arjun, who frequently share photos of themselves together on social media, neglected to wish their fans a happy Christmas and New Year. Malaika was at home with her friends, and Arjun was on vacation with his sister Anshula Kapoor. Fans are curious about Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's current relationship state after photographers caught her surreptitiously visiting his home amid the rumblings of their split.

It's true that relationships require work and often have ups and downs; after all, Malaika and Arjun are both humans too. Fans observed Malla looked strange herself as she was spotted outside Arjun's residence. They said she was depressed and wondered whether they had truly broken up.

When asked about her plans for marriage following the months of her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's second marriage to Sshura Khan, Malaika responded, "Koi hoga you kar lungi," on her show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. and included "Once bitten, twice shy." This gave rise to intense rumors that something was wrong between Arjun and Malaika.

The actor said that it would be unfair to discuss his relationship without his partner's presence when questioned about his plans for marriage during an appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8. He had declared last year that he has no ambitions to get married.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Bollywood Life