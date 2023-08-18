Shocking! “Malaika out Kusha in” netizens reacts on the dating rumors of Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapila

There are many reports all over the internet which are saying that Arjun Kapoor has been broken up with Malaika Arora and now he is currently in relationship with Kusha Kapila, here is what the fans have to say
MUMBAI:  Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been grabbing the attention of the fans for the past few days as they both were dating each other and now there are many reports and reports which are saying that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have broken up.

Yes you heard right, there are many reports and news which are saying that this couple are no more with each other and they and this speculations arose after the cryptic post dropped by the actor Arjun Kaoor. Now there is fresh news which is saying that the actor Arjun Kapoor is currently in a relationship with Kusha Kapila, well this now has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience, and now check out some of the comments coming from them.

As we can see these comments, people are expressing why the actor is after aged women, there are many unhealthy and negative comments for the actor Arjun Kapoor, many are saying ‘Malaika out and now Kusha Kapila in’ what is wrong with him.

What are your views on this news and these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

