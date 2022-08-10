Shocking! Mandana Karimi slammed by her Lock Upp co-contestant Payal Rohatgi for This reason

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is amongst the most anticipated shows on Indian Television and ever since its return with the 16th season on Colors TV, it is making headlines everyday. Sajid Khan’s presence as a contestant has been highly slammed by netizens and they are of the opinion that he is there in the house to clear his image.

Now, Mandana Karimi, a Bollywood actress who had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, announced her withdrawal from the film industry as a reaction to his entry on Bigg Boss. The actress received support from social media over the same.

Now, Payal Rohatgi has come out in response to this and slammed her Lock Upp co-contestant Mandana for taking an exit from the industry and said that even Sajid Khan had the right to live, earn money, repent and went on to ask Mandana to not do ‘drama of quitting Bollywood’.

While talking to another portal, Mandana had said that she quit Bollywood in protest to Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 and said that she was surprised to see him back in spotlight and also went on to share her opinion on how the #Metoo movement globally didn’t really reach anywhere.

She added that it is the reason she doesn’t feel like working in Bollywood, in an industry where there is no respect for women.

