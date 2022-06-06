Shocking! Maniesh Paul get massively trolled on this behaviour, netizens are saying Ek movie mein itna attitude aur ego a Gaya

MUMBAI: Anchor and actor Maniesh Paul has been winning the hearts of the fans over them with his amazing acting and anchoring contribution, no doubt he is loved for his amazing comic timings in his movies and anchoring. Maniesh Paul is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Dharma Production movie titled Jugjugg Jeeyo which has Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor along with him.

The recent public appearance of the actor Maniesh Paul where he was clicked at the airport has grabbed the attention of the fans.

No doubt Manish Paul is looking very handsome as he was clicked at the airport but this public appearance of the actor is getting some negative comments from the fans all over the social media for not clicking a picture with the fan. Check out the comments below.

As we can see that netizens are saying that why didn't he click a picture of a fan, ‘Ek movie Mil Gai to Itna Bhav badh gaya’, also they are commenting that the actor has got attitude and ego problems now.

