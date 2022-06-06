Shocking! Maniesh Paul get massively trolled on this behaviour, netizens are saying Ek movie mein itna attitude aur ego a Gaya

Maniesh Paul is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for his recent public appearance, netizens are complaining for not clicking a picture with the fan and showing attitude, check out the comments
MUMBAI: Anchor and actor Maniesh Paul has been winning the hearts of the fans over them with his amazing acting and anchoring contribution, no doubt he is loved for his amazing comic timings in his movies and anchoring. Maniesh Paul  is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Dharma Production movie titled Jugjugg Jeeyo which has Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor along with him.

The recent public appearance of the actor Maniesh Paul where he was clicked at the airport has grabbed the attention of the fans.

No doubt Manish Paul is looking very handsome as he was clicked at the airport but this public appearance of the actor is getting some negative comments from the fans all over the social media for not clicking a picture with the fan. Check out the comments below.

As we can see that netizens are saying that why didn't he click a picture of a fan, ‘Ek movie Mil Gai to Itna Bhav badh gaya’, also they are commenting that the actor has got attitude and ego problems now.

What are your views on this video of Maniesh Paul and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

How excited are you to see the actor Maniesh Paul in the upcoming Dharma Production movies Jugjugg Jeeyo, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

