Shocking! Maniesh Paul transformation pictures are getting some trolling comments, netizens are saying "Sarabjit ka naam suna hai?"

MUMBAI: Actor Maniesh Paul is indeed one of the most loved and followed celebrities in industry, over the time with his great hosting skills in different reality shows and his movies the actor has been winning the hearts of the fans.

As we all know the actor will be seen in the ott show titled RafuChakkar for Jio Cinema, there are few pictures of the actor’s transformation which are getting viral all over the internet, these pictures are grabbing the attention of the fans and getting immense love from them. On one side where the fnas are showering the love for the actor on the other hand there are few who are tolling the actor for different reasons.

As we see these comments, many people are expressing that for rich people it's very easy to cut fat in shortcut way, whereas few people are impressed but are saying Randeep Hooda’s transformation for Sarbjit was far better, also few are saying why is the actor trying to copy Randeep Hooda.

What are your views on these comments for Maniesh Paul and his transformation, do let us know in the comment section below.

