Shocking! Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera passes away days after horrific car accident in Orlando; had predicted her own funeral

Ariana’s mother stated that after being revived, her daughter suffered a major heart attack. Shockingly, two months before the accident, Ariana had shared a disturbing video on her Instagram account where she had predicted her own funeral.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 12:05
movie_image: 
Venezuela Ariana Viera

MUMBAI: Venezuelan model Ariana Viera who met with a horrific car accident on July 13th in Orlando, USA, passed away on 3rd August. She was only 26 years old. Ariana reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel near Lake Nona and her car crashed into an oncoming truck. The model suffered serious injuries as a result and was rushed to the hospital.

Also Read- Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together

Ariana’s mother stated that after being revived, her daughter suffered a major heart attack. Shockingly, two months before the accident, Ariana had shared a disturbing video on her Instagram account where she had predicted her own funeral. She captioned the video, “Recording myself for my future funeral because it’s always me who takes the videos no one takes them of me”

The video however is a trend where people share montages of pretending to be caught doing their regular daily activities. 

Also Read- Trolled! “Yeh toh Uorfi se bhi aage hai”, netizens troll Nora Fatehi for her latest appearance

Ariana was all set to represent her country Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 pageant in October in the Dominican Republic.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Free Press Journal

Ariana Viera Venezuela car accident Truck Orlando model Lake Nona Instagram Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 12:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Teaser of Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Friday Night Plan grabs attention; netizens say, “I felt I saw Irrfan Khan”
MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan made his acting debut with Qala which was released last year. He has a few...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Congratulations! Few days before the finale Elvish Yadav achieves this special milestone feature in the list alongside Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is almost coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place on the 13th of...
Audience Perspective! Dia Mirza’s step daughter Samaira gets shocked after seeing paparazzi; is the media making star kids uncomfortable?
MUMBAI: After her divorce with Sahil Sangha in 2019, Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. With Vaibhav, Dia...
Shocking! Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera passes away days after horrific car accident in Orlando; had predicted her own funeral
MUMBAI: Venezuelan model Ariana Viera who met with a horrific car accident on July 13th in Orlando, USA, passed away on...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist: Savi is determined to bring Isha and Ishaan together despite the hatred of the Bhosle family
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Big Twist! There seems to be some trouble in the marriage of Muskaan and Kairav, Read on to find out more
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Dia Mirza
Audience Perspective! Dia Mirza’s step daughter Samaira gets shocked after seeing paparazzi; is the media making star kids uncomfortable?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dia Mirza
Audience Perspective! Dia Mirza’s step daughter Samaira gets shocked after seeing paparazzi; is the media making star kids uncomfortable?
Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must Read!Art director to be cremated at 4:00 pm after last rites at ND studios
Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai Suicide: Shocking! Art director had already planned his suicide a month back, had asked for a rope and ladder
Shocking! These actresses were trolled for their plastic surgeries going wrong
Shocking! These actresses were trolled for their plastic surgeries gone wrong
Aditya Roy
WOAH! Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday's relationship, Katrina Kaif's pregnancy and many more rumours we have heard and read till now in 2023
Alia Bhatt
Wow! This is what Alia Bhatt has to say about sister Pooja Bhatt, who lost her ticket to finale in Bigg Boss OTT season 2