Shocking! Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera passes away days after horrific car accident in Orlando; had predicted her own funeral

MUMBAI: Venezuelan model Ariana Viera who met with a horrific car accident on July 13th in Orlando, USA, passed away on 3rd August. She was only 26 years old. Ariana reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel near Lake Nona and her car crashed into an oncoming truck. The model suffered serious injuries as a result and was rushed to the hospital.

Also Read- Exclusive! Alia Bhatt reveals that she took tips from Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile, and that she and Suhana Khan learnt lip-sync together

Ariana’s mother stated that after being revived, her daughter suffered a major heart attack. Shockingly, two months before the accident, Ariana had shared a disturbing video on her Instagram account where she had predicted her own funeral. She captioned the video, “Recording myself for my future funeral because it’s always me who takes the videos no one takes them of me”

The video however is a trend where people share montages of pretending to be caught doing their regular daily activities.

Also Read- Trolled! “Yeh toh Uorfi se bhi aage hai”, netizens troll Nora Fatehi for her latest appearance

Ariana was all set to represent her country Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 pageant in October in the Dominican Republic.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Free Press Journal