Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets trolled on her latest bikini picture; Netizens call her, “Urfi Javed Ki Behen”

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution as an actress and we have seen some amazing characters coming from her side and winning abundance of love from the fans.

No doubt the actress was immensely loved in her recent movie Jersey, which had Shahid Kapoor in the lead role alongside her and she has indeed created a strong mark not only with her amazing acting contribution, but also with her cuteness.

The fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts of the actress, and the latest picture of the actress Mrunal Thakur in a bikini is grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the social media on fire.

Mrunal Thakur is getting some beautiful comments on these latest bikini pictures as she was raising the temperatures, but there are a few people, who did not like the picture and started trolling the actress.

As we can see these comments, netizens are not happy with the bikini picture of actress Mrunal Thakur and are calling her Urfi Javed ki Behen; whereas many people are saying that this is very cheap and also commenting that Bollywood Aate Aate kapde bhi Utar Gaye.

