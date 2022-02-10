Shocking! Mrunal Thakur reveals she was suicidal

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur opened up about how she battled suicidal thoughts at a young age. She said that she convinced her parents with difficulty to let her do a mass media course. But when it was not satisfying for her, she was filled with self-doubt. Moreover, she was staying in a hostel, away from her family.

The actress said that her parents wanted her to become a dentist, but she was inclined towards crime journalism or something where she could be on TV.

She said, “There were a lot of responsibilities as well. At that time, I used to think that if I didn’t do this well, I would be nowhere. I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want. I wanted to do something different and I would give auditions back then. There were many points where I felt like I was good for nothing.”

Mrunal said that the age from 15 to 20 is very important as people are trying to find themselves. Those who have not yet figured out what they want do tend to feel low and have suicidal thoughts. On being asked if she went through something similar, she said, “I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off.”

Talking about the reason behind such thoughts, Mrunal said that she thought BMM would be her ‘cup of tea’ but she was unhappy. “I used to feel, ‘What did I sign up for?’ There was that self-doubt. I was staying away from my family. At the age of 17-18, living alone in a city like Mumbai is not easy. You have to take care of your rent and food. You have to account for every rupee. And because my father is a banker, if I withdrew even ₹500 from my account, he would get to know,” she added.

The actress has featured in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya before transitioning to films.

Credits: Hindustan Times