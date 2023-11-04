Shocking! Mumbai Police control room gets a call threatening to kill Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Apart from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan has been in the news for getting death threats. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been threatening to kill Salman Khan. Reportedly, Bishnoi wants to kill Salman because of the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. He has demanded an apology from the actor.

Now, according to a report in a news channel, the Mumbai Police control room received a call yesterday threatening to kill Salman Khan. The caller has been identified as Rocky Bhai from Jodhpur, Rajasthan and he allegedly threatened to kill Salman Khan on 30th April. Reportedly, further investigation is underway.

Yesterday, the trailer of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched, and reportedly, the security at the event was beefed up. Not just that, amid the death threats, Salman has also purchased a high-end bulletproof SUV. It is said that the car has been imported from Dubai as it has not been launched in India yet.

These death threats reports are surely scaring the fans of Salman, and they are praying for the well-being of the actor.

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film is slated to release on Eid this year. The trailer has received a mixed response, but Bhai’s fans are excited for the movie. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Credit: Times Now