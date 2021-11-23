Shocking! Naga Chaitanya initially wanted to marry this star kid, not Samantha Ruth Prabhu

MUMBAI: Among the most loved couples in Tollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have split. The exact reason is unknown. However, supposedly, Samantha was never Naga's initial choice to marry. Before tying the knot with The Family Man 2 actress, Nagarjuna's son was involved in a relationship with Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan and wanted to settle down with her.

Today, on the actor's birthday, reports of his past affair with Shruti have resurfaced. Apparently, the two had met each other in 2013 through a mutual friend, post which they grew extremely close. It was said that their bond had reached a point that the two actors couldn't spend a day without seeing each other.

Soon, news of them getting married started doing the rounds. Then what went wrong? Apparently, it all turned sour when Naga had accompanied both Shruti and Akshara Haasan to a function, and when Shruti had to perform on stage after a long delay, she had asked the former to accompany her sister while leaving, but due to timing issues, he ended up leaving without Akshara. They then drifted apart.

Credits: Bollywood Life