SHOCKING! National crush Rashmika Mandanna gets BRUTALLY trolled for this reason

MUMBAI: National crush Rashmika Mandanna has already made her mark in Telugu and Kannada films. The actress was last seen in the movie Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Her character in the movie has been well appreciated by the audience and the moviegoers. Rashmika’s song Sami Sami has gone viral on the social media platform. The fans have been creating their own version and copying the hook steps of the song in their reels.

Recently Rashmika was spotted by the paparazzi in the city recently. The actress was present for a shoot for her next project. As usual, she was spotted by the shutterbugs after her shoot got over. The actress was approached by a kid who requested her money but the actress appeared to ignore her and jet off in her car.

The actress was recently criticized massively by netizens for ignoring a poor, kid during one of her paparazzi reactions. In the video, the actress can be seen coming out of her shoot location. She was approached by a small kid who requested her money but Rashmika appeared to ignore her and jet off in her car. The act did not go well with the netizens and since then, she has been criticized brutally by them.

Check out the video here:

One of the users criticized her and wrote Jitny b actors or actress hoti in k pass pasy q nahi hoty gareboo dyny k liay.... Kia khud dusro sy khaty. Another fan said, National crush k paas 10 rs ni h bachhi ko dene ko poor thing. An user also said, Bakwaas larki ek larki khana ko kuch pouchree ignoree kar dee. One another fan said, Wo bachhi mag rhi thi to use paise na shi to kuch khane ko to dena hi chahiye tha egnore krke chali gyi.

On the work front, the actress will make her debut in Bollywood with Mission Manju in which she will be sharing a screen with Siddharth Malhotra. The actress has already landed her second film Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

