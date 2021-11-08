Shocking! Nawab Malik claims Sameer Wankhede was a part of 50-crore deal to save Aryan Khan

MUMBAI: NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede who has been applauded for his bravery and sincerity in arresting high profile people in Mumbai drug bust case is claimed to have been a part of big deal of 50 crores to leave Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has recently made some shocking claims that question the NCB Zonal Director’s intentions.

Earlier it was said that SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani had allegedly tried to strike a deal worth 50 lakhs to save Aryan from arrest. She had even handed over a sum of 38 lakhs but later Kiran Gosavi was found to be a cheat and the money was returned.

Now, Nawab Malik is claiming that Sameer Wankhede was a part of a bigger deal as well. It was earlier being said that a negotiation worth 50 crores was being made, out of which 8 crores were supposed to go to the NCB zonal director.

“I’m making the statement with full responsibility. Wankhede was part of the plot in collaboration with Bharatiya, who is part of Wankhede’s private army. Initially, the deal was fixed for Rs 25 crore, later after negotiations, it was reduced to Rs 18 crore, while Rs 50 lakh was already given. Unfortunately, the deal didn’t work out owing to main witness Kiran Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan, which went viral”, Nawab said in a statement.

However, Sameer Wankhede has rubbished these claims in interaction with TOI. He said, “These are all a bunch of lies. Malik is raising allegations without any basis. Aryan was produced before the magistrate’s court and sessions court where he said he had no complaints against NCB. In the HC, during the bail hearing, neither Aryan nor his lawyer levelled any allegations against the NCB. The defence even filed an affidavit in the HC saying they are staying away from statements made by a politician.”

Previously, Nawab Malik had claimed that Aryan Khan was framed in the entire drug case. Truth? Only time will tell.

