Shocking! Neha Sharma opens up about the unexpected replacement by an influencer in the film due to THIS surprising reason

MUMBAI : Neha Sharma has had a varied career in film, having starred in films such as Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Youngistaan, and Tum Bin 2. Sharma recalled an adverse work experience as she celebrated her birthday today. She revealed that she was scheduled to star in a production, but that social media personality was abruptly cast in her place by the filmmakers.

Neha Sharma revealed in an interview that she had been cast in a project and that things were moving along nicely when all of a sudden she was taken out of the frame. After talking at length about the matter, Sharma said that she eventually found out that the reason for the change was that some influencer with a sizable social media following had taken her place.

She said, “I was testing for a part. I did four-five readings and I got along with the whole team. I fit the part and everything was right. And then suddenly, I got a call saying that it’s not happening. When I asked them what happened, I came to know that they decided to go ahead with an influencer with millions and millions of followers.”

Sharma went on to say that, in her opinion, casting decisions for movies ought to be made on the basis of an actor's skill and range rather than their fame on social media. She believes that during casting, the qualifications and experience of a professional actor should be taken into consideration more than the number of followers someone has on social media.

She speculated that some movie makers today believe they can draw viewers to theaters by making use of an influencer's already-existing following. Sharma did state that she hoped to see more "authentic casting" going forward that focused on acting prowess.

Sharma elaborated on Bollywood casting practices, pointing out that actors are only given access to tryouts for a limited number of scripts, not a large selection. She added that the alternatives become quite limited after filmmakers pick actors based on their needs and criteria for production.

She also mentioned how stars used to be under a lot of "pressure" in relation to theatrical releases. Sharma acknowledged that things have changed, though. She expressed hope that as the business develops, there will be more prospects and jobs in the future for everyone.

