Shocking! Netizens addresses Ranveer Singh as Joker as she steps out in a pink outfit check out the comments from netizens

Actor Ranveer Singh is getting some unhealthy comments on social media with regards to his latest public appearance where he was seen wearing pink outfit, have a look at the comments coming from netizens

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 19:58
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is not one of the most loved  actors we have in Bollywood industry, we have to some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans.

He is one such name who is known not only for his amazing acting but also for his fashion, over the time we have seen some different and unique outfits which are been worn by the actor and the recent outfit of the actor is grabbing the attention of the points.

Also read : Must Read! “Fukra Bholi Punjaban ko le Gaya” check out some of the hilarious comments for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha on their recent cocktail party before marriage

No doubt the actor is looking amazing in this outfit and people praising him for this outfit, but there are few people who are not liking the outfit of the actor and started trolling him and addressing him as the Joker.

comments here

 


As we can see these comments netizens expresses dislike for the outfit and calling the actor joker. Whereas many people are saying that by mistake the actor has worn Deepika Padukone's dress.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for a Ranveer Singh, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read : Nimrat Kaur visits Patiala for the inaugural ceremony of late father Major Bhupendra Singh’s statue in Patiala regiment!

Ranveer Singh ranveer singh trolled Band Baja Baraat Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 19:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Uff! Malaika Arora Never Fails to Look Glamorous
MUMBAI: Bollywood's glam diva Malaika Arora never fails to look glamorous and is here to take our breath away through...
Wow! Aneri Vajani Looks Chic in THESE Outfits
MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani looks amazing and totally chic in her recent Instagram posts. We would love to steal her outfits!...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Housefull Director Sajid Khan enters the show, gets a special message from Shehnaaz Gill And Bigg Boss Breaks a 15-year-old Tradition! Read more for details!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality...
Sexy! Heli Daruwala Looks Alluring in her Recent Instagram Posts
MUMBAI: Dancer and Actor Heli Daruwala looks alluring and extremely hot in her recent Instagram posts. The actress has...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta enters with THIS former Uttaran co-star and Salman exposes the truth?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Hotness Alert! Komal Pandey Makes Fashion Statement with THESE Looks
MUMBAI: Influencer Komal Pandey, who has 1.8 M followers on Instagram, makes fashion statement with her super hot looks...
RECENT STORIES
Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Netizens addresses Ranveer Singh as Joker as she steps out in a pink outfit check out the comments from netizens