Shocking! Netizens addresses Ranveer Singh as Joker as she steps out in a pink outfit check out the comments from netizens

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is not one of the most loved actors we have in Bollywood industry, we have to some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans.

He is one such name who is known not only for his amazing acting but also for his fashion, over the time we have seen some different and unique outfits which are been worn by the actor and the recent outfit of the actor is grabbing the attention of the points.

No doubt the actor is looking amazing in this outfit and people praising him for this outfit, but there are few people who are not liking the outfit of the actor and started trolling him and addressing him as the Joker.

As we can see these comments netizens expresses dislike for the outfit and calling the actor joker. Whereas many people are saying that by mistake the actor has worn Deepika Padukone's dress.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for a Ranveer Singh, do let us know in the comments section below.

