Shocking! Netizens call Ranveer Singh a porn star for his latest naked photoshoot; check out the comments below

Ranveer Singh is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for his latest naked photoshoot. Social media users are calling him a porn star.

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the Bollywood industry. With his power-packed and energetic performances in movies and hot looks, the actor has indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt actor Ranveer Singh is considered one of the bankable actors of today's time and the fans always look forward to the upcoming movies and posts which are dropped by the actor.

The actor has set social media on fire with his latest naked photoshoot which is indeed grabbing the eyeballs of fans but there are a few sets of people who did not like this photoshoot and have started trolling the actor.

As we can see, the netizens are addressing the actor as a porn star for this naked photoshoot, whereas many people are trolling the actor by saying that Deepika Padukone has locked his wardrobe. Few people have said that the actor can do anything and everything for money and called him shameless.

What are your views on the actor Ranveer Singh and this photoshoot of the actor do let us know in the comment section below.

Latest Video