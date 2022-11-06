Shocking! Netizens claim that Aditya Roy Kapur is trying become the next Tiger Shroff; actor gets trolled for his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within

Recently the trailer of the movie Om the battle within has released where we see actor Aditya Roy Kapur in a complete action avatar, but this look of the actor is getting some mixed reaction from the fans check out the comments 

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur is no doubt winnings the hearts of the fans with his beautiful acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the act especially in romantic genre and getting all the love from the fans.

The upcoming movie of actor Aditya Roy Kapoor titled Om has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, and why not, because we are going to see the actor in a complete different avatar and that is of action.

Recently the trailer of the movie Om the battle within was out and it got some amazing response from the fans all over the internet.

But there are few set of people who did not like the trailer and have started trolling the actor and the trailer. Check out the comments below

As we can see Aditya Roy Kapur is getting trolled and netizens are saying that he is trying to be second Tiger Shroff Bollywood, also they are saying that the movie is looking like the franchise of Baaghi and Heropanti, others saying that what can be expect from Ahmed Khan, it is going to be flop for sure.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens and how excited are you to see the actor Aditya Roy Kapur in action Avatar, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video