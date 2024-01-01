Shocking! Netizens claim Aishwarya Rai is financially independent and has an off-shore account set-up; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been facing problems together. During filming the movie Guru, Abhishek and Aishwarya fell in love, and in April 2007 they celebrated their extravagant wedding. With their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birth on November 16, 2011, they welcomed motherhood after four years of blissful marriage. Concerned for Aishwarya's future plans and well-being in the midst of the rumored divorce, fans are hoping that Abhishek will eventually step down.

A video showing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's offshore account details in Dubai was recently uploaded on Reddit. The account was associated with AMIC Partners Limited, a company that shut down in 2009. The video also revealed that Vrinda Rai, Aishwarya's mother, and Aditya Rai, her brother, were two of the company's other directors. The actress allegedly has a sizable amount of money in her Amsterdam ABN AMRO bank account. Despite disagreements over the video's honesty, it is becoming increasingly popular on social media.

One person wrote in response to the video, "Good for Aish. Nothing wrong in saving yourself from getting unnecessarily taxed by Indian government." Another individual said, "I’m not even sure what offshore set up is. But she doesn’t even need all this she has enough from her work in the industry. She’s financially very well off." A third person stated, "Like FIL like DIL. Suppression and regressive behavior from in-laws must have been a lil more tolerable."

The media has been carrying reports on the alleged conflict inside the Bachchan clan for a considerable amount of time. Aishwarya and Abhishek, meantime, have reportedly been having marital problems for a while, but they remain together for the benefit of their daughter, Aaradhya, according to reports. According to a source who spoke to the portal, Aishwarya even left Jalsa and has been living apart from her husband and daughter. Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan are not friendly, according to the source, and they haven't even spoken in years.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis