Shocking! Netizens criticize the poster of Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot, call it ‘Sasta Ghostbusters’

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Phone Bhoot which has Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie has been the talk of the town for its amazing star cast and the genre of horror-comedy.

After a long wait recently we have seen that the cast of the movie has shared the poster which is getting some amazing responses from the fans.

The first look of the movie and the poster are getting some beautiful comments from the fans but few people did not like the poster of the movie and have started comparing it with Hollywood movies.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled for her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' - say netizens)

As we can see from these comments many people are saying that the poster lacks originality and is inspired by the Hollywood movie titled Ghostbusters, they are also calling the movie Phone Bhoot the Sasta Ghostbusters.

No doubt this poster is getting some mixed reactions from the fans and we look forward to seeing how the movie will turn out to be because it is always a treat to watch the craft of the actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter.

What are your views on the poster and how excited are you about the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

