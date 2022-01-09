Shocking! Netizens tend #Boycott Brahmāstra as they demand justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput say “Bollywood did wrong with him and its time to #boycott each movie
MUMBAI: Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back, and finally, it's ready to hit the theatres on the 9th of September 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.
The Bollywood industry is going through a very bad phase as all the movies are failing at the Box office. A new trend has begun on social media where the netizens keep boycotting movies as a result of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Ever since the actor passed away in the year 2020 the fans have been angry and kept trending on social media with the hashtag #boycottBollywood.
Every day the #hashtag #boycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmāstra has been trending on social media and the fans are demanding to boycott the movie.
Netizens have come out and said that Bollywood did bad with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it deserves to be punished hence all the movies should flop at the Box office.
They have also said that Bollywood doesn’t show religious things in a good manner and hence they are not worth it to be seen.
Some have also accused the film industry to have brainwashed young and talented people to have gone the wrong way.
Warriors— RAJ THAKUR (@rajthakur42088) September 1, 2022
I support #BoycottBrahamastra #BoycottVikramVedha
Big flop movie
Temple mein inter kar raha hai shoes lagakar
No compromise only boycott Bollywood#BoycottBrahamastra https://t.co/AX4m2koFQH pic.twitter.com/TvMh7D46wj
Bullyweed is not an entertainment industry, but ruining youth Industry. Be cautious from their trap, be safe. And let's all pledge to built a better and safer India#BoycottVikramVedha #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLiger— Satya(@Satya91539128) August 25, 2022
Disappointed By Injustice 2SSR pic.twitter.com/uX8eAUNAvy
#BoycottBrahamastra #BoycottVikramVedha #BoycottbollywoodCompletely— Angad Khandare (@AngadKhandare) September 1, 2022
This is reality of #bollywood.
Choose your role model wisely!#BoycottBrahamastra #BoycottBollywood #BoycottBollywoodMafia #BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/Q05WNL4tmJ
Bollywood is the worst entity to represent Indian culture#BoycottBrahamastra #IndicIdeas#BoycottBrahamastraMovie— Mahesh Patel BJP (@shivapooje123) September 1, 2022
Only one way to treat this mlechas#harharmahadev
Never forget never forgive#BoycottVikramVedha#BoycottBollywood#BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/Pl3257f2XQ
#BoycottbollywoodForever#BoycottBrahamastra— vinay pandey (@vinay6840) September 1, 2022
There is no place for talent in Bollywood. They have made it a family business. Disrespecting hindu gods and expecting us to watch their movie. #BoycottVikramVedha#INDvHK#BoycottAliaBhatt #boycottpathanfilm pic.twitter.com/PhSl9OR610
No Sushant No Bollywood— (@dip0904) September 1, 2022
Say No to Bollywood
Bollywood is the reason for Sushant and many innocent souls demise #BoycottBrahamastra#BoycottVikramVedha#BoycottbollywoodCompletely#BoycottbollywoodForever
SSRCase Xposed BW Underbelly pic.twitter.com/owFiikwNZx
the original Vikram vedha is available on YouTube watch it here..— Arya KhiLaDi (@RascalDhfm) August 24, 2022
Don't support remake!#BoycottVikramVedha #VikramVedhateaser
140p 1080ppic.twitter.com/GTcAfibw6u
Please guys continue #BoycottDobaara #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottVikramVedha #BoycottBrahamastraMovie #BoycottBrahamastra#BoycottVikramVedha #BoycottDobaara pic.twitter.com/2FiSzSlUQo— Capt. Prakhar (@prakhar1000) September 1, 2022
SSRCase Xposed BW Underbelly— ManishaSSR fan (@manisha_1604) September 1, 2022
BW.. insulted, gaslighted, tortured, bullied and betrayed SUSHANT
Let’s
#BoycottVikramVedha#BoycottPathaan
Guys please for sake of Sushant#BoycottBrahamastra#BoycottbollywoodForever pic.twitter.com/QDGQMtfS4h
Well, there is no doubt that the #BoyCott culture that began in 2020 post Sushant Singh Rajput death and since then the industry hasn’t been able to stable.
