Shocking! Netizens tend #Boycott Brahmāstra as they demand justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput say “Bollywood did wrong with him and its time to #boycott each movie

MUMBAI: Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back, and finally, it's ready to hit the theatres on the 9th of September 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

The Bollywood industry is going through a very bad phase as all the movies are failing at the Box office. A new trend has begun on social media where the netizens keep boycotting movies as a result of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Ever since the actor passed away in the year 2020 the fans have been angry and kept trending on social media with the hashtag #boycottBollywood.

Every day the #hashtag #boycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmāstra has been trending on social media and the fans are demanding to boycott the movie.

Netizens have come out and said that Bollywood did bad with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it deserves to be punished hence all the movies should flop at the Box office.

They have also said that Bollywood doesn’t show religious things in a good manner and hence they are not worth it to be seen.

Some have also accused the film industry to have brainwashed young and talented people to have gone the wrong way.


Well, there is no doubt that the #BoyCott culture that began in 2020 post Sushant Singh Rajput death and since then the industry hasn’t been able to stable.

