Shocking! Netizens trend #Boycott Brahmāstra as they demand justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput; say “Bollywood did wrong with him and it’s time to #boycott each movie"

MUMBAI: Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back, and finally, it's ready to hit the theatres on the 9th of September 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

The Bollywood industry is going through a very bad phase as all the movies are failing at the Box office. A new trend has begun on social media where the netizens keep boycotting movies as a result of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Ever since the actor passed away in the year 2020 the fans have been angry and kept trending on social media with the hashtag #boycottBollywood.

( ALSO READ - Big Scoop! These two Bollywood biggies to be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2? )

Every day the #hashtag #boycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmāstra has been trending on social media and the fans are demanding to boycott the movie.

Netizens have come out and said that Bollywood did bad with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it deserves to be punished hence all the movies should flop at the Box office.

They have also said that Bollywood doesn’t show religious things in a good manner and hence they are not worth it to be seen.

Some claim that the film industry brainwashed young, talented people into making bad decisions.

Warriors

I support #BoycottBrahamastra #BoycottVikramVedha

Big flop movie

Temple mein inter kar raha hai shoes lagakar

No compromise only boycott Bollywood#BoycottBrahamastra https://t.co/AX4m2koFQH pic.twitter.com/TvMh7D46wj — RAJ THAKUR (@rajthakur42088) September 1, 2022

Bullyweed is not an entertainment industry, but ruining youth Industry. Be cautious from their trap, be safe. And let's all pledge to built a better and safer India#BoycottVikramVedha #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLiger



Disappointed By Injustice 2SSR pic.twitter.com/uX8eAUNAvy — Satya(@Satya91539128) August 25, 2022

#BoycottbollywoodForever#BoycottBrahamastra

There is no place for talent in Bollywood. They have made it a family business. Disrespecting hindu gods and expecting us to watch their movie. #BoycottVikramVedha#INDvHK#BoycottAliaBhatt #boycottpathanfilm pic.twitter.com/PhSl9OR610 — vinay pandey (@vinay6840) September 1, 2022

No Sushant No Bollywood

Say No to Bollywood



Bollywood is the reason for Sushant and many innocent souls demise #BoycottBrahamastra#BoycottVikramVedha#BoycottbollywoodCompletely#BoycottbollywoodForever

SSRCase Xposed BW Underbelly pic.twitter.com/owFiikwNZx — (@dip0904) September 1, 2022

the original Vikram vedha is available on YouTube watch it here..

Don't support remake!#BoycottVikramVedha #VikramVedhateaser



140p 1080ppic.twitter.com/GTcAfibw6u — Arya KhiLaDi (@RascalDhfm) August 24, 2022

Well, there is no doubt that the industry hasn't been able to stabilize since the #BoyCott culture started in 2020 following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

( ALSO READ – After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad)