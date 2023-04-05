Shocking! Netizens Troll Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha over their latest Public appearance, check out what they had to say

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of bringing in stories from the entertainment world to our viewers. This time we bring to you how Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha are being trolled over their latest public appearance.

Parineeti Chopra is one of the talented actresses in Bollywood and being a public figure, one can hardly miss being under the scrutiny of the world. Recently, she is in the headlines for her relationship with politician Raghav Chaddha.

As per reports, their engagement is to happen on the 13th of May. They have been spotted together on multiple occasions recently and just yesterday, they were together in the stadium for an IPL match in Mohali. The two watched the Punjab Kings v/s Mumbai Indians match and even waved at the crowd.

However, over their appearance, they are also being trolled by some netizens. While many have commented on Parineeti’s comment about not wanting to marry a politician previously, they also had some negative comments about Raghav and Parineeti’s careers.

Parineeti was last seen in films like Uunchai and Code Name Tirangaa. When she debuted, she was the recipient of many awards for her performance and skillful acting. Apart from that, she is also a talented singer and has sung for movies like Kesari and Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Trolls seldom refrain from criticizing the public figures and often they are harsh and hurtful.

What are your views on this new couple and the trolls’ comments?

