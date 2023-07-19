Shocking! Netizens troll Saif Ali Khan by addressing him as shameless, here's why

Actor Saif Ali Khan is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to this picture. Check out the picture and the comments.
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI:  Actor Saif Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry. Over the time with his beautiful characters and movies, he has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt, fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and post of the actor. Now, this picture of the actor is getting viral over the internet, where his child is holding an alcohol bottle.

Well, this pictures has grabbed attention of fans and is attracting negative comments. Many troll the actor for various reasons. Check out the comments below.

As we can see, many call the actor shameless and question what he is teaching his child at a very young age. Netizens refuse to accept this and question the presence of Indian values and culture. 

What are your views on these comments for the actor? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 10:00

