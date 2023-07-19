Shocking! Netizens trolls Saif Ali Khan, addressing him as shameless, check out the reason

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, over the time with his beautiful characters and movies he has created her strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and post of the actor and now this picture of the actor is getting viral over the internet where his child is holding the alcohol bottle.

Will this pictures have grabbed the attention of fans and are attracting negative comments and there are many people who are troling the actor for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we can see these commente many people are calling the actor shameless and saying is this what you are teaching your child at a very small age. This is not at all right. Also many people are saying where are the Indian values and culture.

What are your views on these comments for the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

