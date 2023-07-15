Shocking! Newly wed couple Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya gets brutally trolled, check out the comments below

MUMBAI :Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his beautiful posts, the actor who was in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas recently got married to with his childhood friend Drisha Acharya.

The pictures of the marriage were floating all over the internet and the fans showered the love towards his beautiful couple.

Now recently Karan Deol was spotted at the airport along with his wife and on one side by the fans are praising this beautiful couple, on the other hand there are many people who are trolling the couple.

Have a look at the comments

As we can see these comments many people are saying that wife is looking more older than the husband! on the other hand many people are commenting on the dress of the actor Karan Deol they are saying is he directly coming from the hospital.

What are you are views on these comments coming for the couple Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read : WOAH! Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari in the legendary actress’ biopic? Netizens are not happy with her casting