Shocking! "No makeup sense and no dressing sense" Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is one such name who is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion and fitness, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing looks and dresses. Now as we all know actress Urvashi Rautela is making it to headlines because of her presence at Cannnes 2023, and now this latest look of the actress is attracting the eyeballs of fans.

On one side actress Urvashi Rautela is getting lot of praises from the fans for her amazing, unique and bold look, whereas on the other hands there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons check out the comment below.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear at the international platform, whereas many people are expressing that her lipstick is bad and she is worst dressed at the Cannes festival.

