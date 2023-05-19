Shocking! "No makeup sense and no dressing sense" Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is getting some negative comments on her look at Cannes 2023, have a look at the comments
Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is one such name who is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion and fitness, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing looks and dresses. Now as we all know actress Urvashi Rautela is making it to headlines  because of her presence at Cannnes 2023, and now this latest look of the actress is attracting the eyeballs of fans.

On one side actress Urvashi Rautela is getting lot of praises from the fans for her amazing, unique and bold look, whereas on the other hands there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons check out the comment below.

Also read Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival

As we can see these comments many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress to wear at the international platform, whereas many people are expressing that her lipstick is  bad and she is worst dressed at the Cannes festival.

What are your views on these comments of the netizens for Urvashi Rautela and how did you like her look, do let us know ib the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Interesting! Taali, Chakda 'Xpress and more; here's a look at the biopics to look forward to

