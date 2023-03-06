Shocking! "No talent only wear less dress" netizens trolls Disha Patani on her latest public appearance

Actress Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 13:25
movie_image: 
Disha Patani on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting industry, over the time with her beautiful acting and her sizzling looks she has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the heart of millions, no doubt she is one of the major head tuners coming from the acting space when it comes to defining some hotness and fitness goals.

 


 

 

Having said that this latest video of the actress Disha Patani is grabbing the attention and getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked at the airport, no doubt the actress is looking supremely hot in her outfit, on one side where the people are praising the actress on the other and there are many who are trolling the actress for different reasons.  

ALSO READ –  Exclusive! Priyamani on Jawan, “We waited so long, might as well wait for another two-three months for it”

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing why she is looking very sad, also few people are saying that this is the only the Talent actress has just to show off, because can’t act in movies.  

What are your views on these comments for Disha Patani and how will you rate this look of her, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke getting rave reviews, here’s a look at the upcoming movies of Sara Ali Khan

Disha Patani DISHA PATANI HOT DISHA PATANI SEXY DISHA PATANI TROLL Bollywood Hot Actress BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 13:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bitter Loneliness! Amba expresses her pain and frustration to Vijendra
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Shocking! "No talent only wear less dress" netizens trolls Disha Patani on her latest public appearance
MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting industry, over...
Audience Perspective! Scoop actor Harman Baweja didn't get his due because of him being a compared to Hrithik Roshan
MUMBAI: Harman Baweja made his Hindi film debut with the movie Love Story 2050. As soon as he came into the limelight,...
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing in this clean shaven look on sets of Animal; Netizens say “LOOKS SO FREAKING HOT…”
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he...
TRENDING! TejRan fans do it AGAIN; Ahead of Tejasswi Prakash’s BIRTHDAY, they start this TREND
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world...
Sexy! Check out the time actress Raai Laxmi raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI  :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Raai Laxmi has been grabbing the attention of the...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani on her latest public appearance
Shocking! "No talent only wear less dress" netizens trolls Disha Patani on her latest public appearance
Latest Video
Related Stories
“LOOKS SO FREAKING HOT…”
Wow! Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing in this clean shaven look on sets of Animal; Netizens say “LOOKS SO FREAKING HOT…”
with her hot looks
Sexy! Check out the time actress Raai Laxmi raised temperature with her hot looks
Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
Sweet! Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary; Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
more than expected
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer takes a very good start, more than expected
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Must Read! With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke getting rave reviews, here’s a look at the upcoming movies of Sara Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day