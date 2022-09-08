Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her latest appearance; netizens say “She looks like a robot”

Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood, but recently she was trolled for her appearance. She was called a robot and was accused of copying Malaika Arora.

Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her latest appearance netizens say “She looks like a robot”

MUMBAI : Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular and hottest divas in B-town. She is known for her dancing skills and good looks.

The actress began her career as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss and then she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and today, after 4 -5 years of being a contestant, she will be judging a show.

The actress has many chartbusters to her credit like Dilbar Dilbar, Sakki Sakki, etc. She was also seen as an actress in the movie Street Dancer alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Her last movie was Bhuj: The Pride of India where she had a pivotal role.

For an actor, social media can be a place of blessing and curse and with the kind of trolling that happens on social media, today actors are bashed right and left.

The latest actor to join the list is Nora Fatehi, the actress was brutally trolled for her latest appearance and the audience felt she was behaving like a robot.

Some have also said that she is trying to be like Malaika Arora and the two are twin sisters.

Check out the comments below:

Well, there is no doubt that actors do become the target of trolling for no reason and today it’s become a trend.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

