Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets trolled on travelling on scooty, ‘No helmet Maaro Fine’ Netizens says

Actress Nora Fatehi is getting someone unhealthy comments on social media as she was spotted travelling on Scooty, netizens are saying that she is not wearing helmet and she should be fined
MUMBAI : With her amazing acting contribution and her Dance Number actress Nora Fatehi has indeed made her strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and Minds of millions. Over the time with her amazing dance moves and movies she has been ruling the hearts of millions.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures in posts of the actress Nora Fatehi and just to see the glimpse of the actress. The recent video of actress Nora Fatehi is getting viral on social media where she was seen in a rush and was travelling in Scooty.

This video has indeed attracted the attention of the fans and they liked the simplicity of the actress Nora Fatehi, whereas on the other hand there are few people who are giving someone unhealthy comments on this video

As we can see there are many people who are commenting that she has not wearing helmet and what about the safety, so she should be fined also the driver is not wearing the helmet, whereas many other are saying that this is just a publicity stunt, as we can see in the video the actresses trying her level best to hide her face the fans are saying that what is the use of hiding the face.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens on the actress Nora Fatehi do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

