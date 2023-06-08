Shocking! Nora Fatehi reveals the reason why she is not casted as a lead in films

Nora Fatehi is known for her electrifying moves and unmatchable energy in dancer numbers. The actress made her film debut with Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and recently revealed that her upcoming films have different genres.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 20:45
movie_image: 
Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is known for her electrifying moves and unmatchable energy in dancer numbers. The actress made her film debut with Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and recently revealed that her upcoming films have different genres. The actress also talked about the competition in showbiz and accused filmmaker of giving ‘only 4 girls’ a chance in films.

Also read - Unbelievable! Nora Fatehi’s first job before entering the world of showbiz will leave you shocked

In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi revealed why filmmakers don’t take a chance on casting her and said, “I don’t think because I dance is why they don’t want to cast me. Our main iconic heroines in Bollywood have been dancers who perform beautifully. And they excel in dance numbers, right? That was just a part of the package of being like an iconic heroine. I don’t think it was because of that. I think it was always, oh, I don’t know. It’s almost like let’s see who will take the chance on her [on me] and if she delivers in all the categories, meaning, the acting skills, the presence, the aura, the ability to express the language skill, then we’ll all jump on the opportunity. So I think it was who would have got the balls to do it first, to take a chance on me first. I think that was what everyone was waiting for.”

She also shared that the competition is too high in showbiz and without naming anyone, she claimed that filmmakers are giving ‘only 4 girls’ back-to-back work in the industry and said, “Today the industry has become very competitive. Let’s be realistic. There are only a few films a year. And sometimes what happens with filmmakers is they don’t think outside of what’s in front of them. So if only four girls are doing films, and they’re going in rotation, and all four are getting projects nonstop, the filmmakers will only remember those four, they won’t think beyond that.”

Nora added, “So your job is to try to intercept the four and become five and get into rotation and then that’s just how the ball rolls. And yeah, I mean, it’s hard work, but it’s happening. And I’m very grateful for that. I just have to prove myself, so I can stick around. That’s the next challenge.” 

Also read -Trolled! “Yeh toh Uorfi se bhi aage hai”, netizens troll Nora Fatehi for her latest appearance

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the movie 100 Percent which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill. Helmed by Sajid Khan, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 


    
 

Nora Fatehi Riteish Deshmukh Shehnaaz Gill Sajid Khan Street Dancer 3D Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Tanvi Dogra shines in a multi-layered dark character of Neetii in COLORS' 'Parineetii'
MUMBAI: COLORS' popular TV show 'Parineetii' has been taking the audience on an emotional roller-coaster with its...
Made In Heaven 2: Interesting! Elnaaz Norouzi spills the beans on how she got her role which Zoya Akhtar earlier wanted Sonam Kapoorto play
MUMBAI:  As the fans wait with bated breaths for the return of the critically acclaimed series Made In Heaven, Prime...
Sudip Sharma, Swapnil Jain to Reema Kagti: 7 small towns writers who took entertainment world by storm
MUMBAI: Behind every powerful story lies the masterful penmanship of talented writers. In the entertainment world, some...
What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed how Aditya Chopra fat-shamed her calling her a ‘heavy-girl’, Netizens say “Khud socially awkward hai”
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the...
Shocking! Nora Fatehi reveals the reason why she is not casted as a lead in films
MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is known for her electrifying moves and unmatchable energy in dancer numbers. The actress made her...
Recent Stories
KAreena
What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed how Aditya Chopra fat-shamed her calling her a ‘heavy-girl’, Netizens say “Khud socially awkward hai”
Latest Video
Related Stories
KAreena
What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed how Aditya Chopra fat-shamed her calling her a ‘heavy-girl’, Netizens say “Khud socially awkward hai”
Dia Mirza
Wow! Take a look at actors from the Hindi film industry, who look similar to Hollywood stars
Alia
Wow! This is how Karan Johar played cupid to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, take a look at this throwback video
Alia
Wow! This is how Karan Johar played cupid to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, take a look at this throwback video
KAJOL
OMG! Kajol talks about pay parity and gives Pathaan's success as an example
Bipasha
Woah! A throwback picture of Bipasha Basu and Christiano Ronaldo, which sparked rumours of dating back then, goes viral again