Shocking! “Nora is only one, and no one can replace her,” say Netizens as they troll Katrina Kaif on her new song from 'Phone Bhoot'

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter titled Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced. No doubt the trailer is already getting some great response from the fans for its uniqueness and some one liners coming from the cast.

Recently, the first song from the movie 'Kinna Sona' which features Katrina Kaif is out. It has been just a few hours that the song is out and it is getting some amazing response from the fans. People are loving the song and Katrina's performance in it.

Katrina Kaif is indeed looking supremely hot in the song but there are few people who did not like the song and actress Katrina Kaif's look. It is not uncommmon to post one's opinion on social media and this is what some of the nerizens had to say!

As we can see from these comments, many people are saying that they did not like the song and also the lyrics are not at all appreciated in today's time! Many others are saying no one can replace Nora Fatehi in terms of dance numbers, not even Katrina Kaif.

These are the comments coming from the side of netizens with regard to the song Kinna Sona from the movie Phone Bhoot! What are your views on the song and how did you like the actress Katrina Kaif in the song?

Talking about the movie Phone Bhoot, it is all set to hit the big screen on 4th November.

